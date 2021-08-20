C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE:AI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. 68,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,225. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.92.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,758,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,720,703 shares of company stock worth $343,745,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,713,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.