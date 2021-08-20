C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CBNT stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 104,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.02.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

