Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 71,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,913,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

