Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

