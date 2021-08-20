BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,017 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock worth $3,676,874,742. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

