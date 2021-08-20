BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,683 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,823,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,335. The company has a market capitalization of $892.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

