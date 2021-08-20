BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,401 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 516,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $57.27. 39,717,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,354,902. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

