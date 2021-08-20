BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.44. 808,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

