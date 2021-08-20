BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.92.

INTU stock traded up $10.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $543.44. 1,486,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $547.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

