BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.