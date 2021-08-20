BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.34. 1,396,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

