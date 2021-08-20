BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,244,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 370,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,626,212. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

