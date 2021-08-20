BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

