BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $59.99. 1,282,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.