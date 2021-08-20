BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,103 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 429.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after buying an additional 1,408,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

