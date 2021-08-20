BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

