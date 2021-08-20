BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

