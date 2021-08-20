Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,340,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $57.82. 38,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,579. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

