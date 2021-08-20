Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. R. F. Lafferty restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.39. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

