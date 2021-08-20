Brokers Set Expectations for Points International Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Points International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

PCOM opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $250.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

