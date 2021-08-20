Brokers Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Several other analysts have also commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,259,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 65,373 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

