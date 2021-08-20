Brokers Offer Predictions for WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.