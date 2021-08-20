Brokers Offer Predictions for HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HLS opened at C$17.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$541.36 million and a PE ratio of -27.54. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.33 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -24.43%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

