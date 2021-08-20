Brokers Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $245.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

