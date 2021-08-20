Brokers Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

EQT stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 640,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EQT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 363,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.