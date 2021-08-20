Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.79) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.24). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $543.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

