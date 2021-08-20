Brokerages Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) PT at $18.79

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNST stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

