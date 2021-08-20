Brokerages Set Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) PT at $9.67

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,667,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.