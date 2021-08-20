Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Target Price at $24.56

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,239. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

