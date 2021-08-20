Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $562.83

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $579.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $447.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.66. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

