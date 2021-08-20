Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $34.38

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

