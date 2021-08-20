Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $2.07

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

ESVIF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

