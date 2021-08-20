Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $72.00

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBT traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 213,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,355. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

