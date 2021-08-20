Brokerages Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Target Price at €16.51

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.51 ($19.43).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

AOX traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €17.90 ($21.06). 249,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.85.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

