Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Target Price at $205.50

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 10,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,895. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

