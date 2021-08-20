Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Price Target at GBX 445.83

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on 888 shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 403.60 ($5.27). 314,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 384.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.76.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.