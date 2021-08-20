Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post sales of $134.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.30 million. Tenable posted sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $530.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,183 shares of company stock worth $6,180,333. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 405,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -154.92 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

