Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,951 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,839. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $359.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.57. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $361.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

