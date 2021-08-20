Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,628 shares of company stock valued at $52,117,470. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $603.92. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.36. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

