Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce $2.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of INTZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 194,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,012. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

