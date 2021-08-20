Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Interface also posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Interface by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 2,035.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $771.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

