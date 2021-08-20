Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $17.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $13.12 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $61.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $65.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.49 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $127.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 403,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,068. The stock has a market cap of $305.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.