Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

