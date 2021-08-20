Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.07. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

