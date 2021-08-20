Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.36 and the highest is $5.51. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

NYSE:AMP opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $273.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 860.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.