Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Tellurian posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 144,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,311,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

