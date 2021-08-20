Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post sales of $12.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.17 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $45.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 176,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.4% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

