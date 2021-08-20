Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $3.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,805. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $122.27 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

