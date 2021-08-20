Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $127.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $123.25 million. Invitae reported sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,197 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 844,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.86.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.