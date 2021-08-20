Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.06. 48,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.